Newberg old fashioned festival this weekend

Newberg will celebrate its annual Old Fashioned Festival Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26, in Memorial Park and other venues throughout the city.

With the theme “Then and Now,” the festival will start with children’s activities, a kids’ parade and booths in the park Thursday evening and end with the traditional hymn sing Sunday afternoon.

It will include a grand parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, winding through downtown with Russ Thomas of Newberg Public Works as the grand marshal. Fireworks are scheduled Saturday night.

Festival hours are 4 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Newberg Rotarians will serve a pancake breakfast from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.

A carnival will be set up at Renne Field. Music and other entertainment will be performed throughout the festival, mostly in Memorial Park. A car show, a fun run and an inflatable obstacle course also are scheduled.

Vendor booths will be open every day. Coronation of the royal court is scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Park. Queen Maggie Taylor will be crowned along with Princesses Georgia Fale and Gina Rogers.

For more information about the Newberg Old Fashioned Festival, visit www.newbergoldfashionedfestival.org.