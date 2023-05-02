By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Newberg measure would require vote on any projects to house the homeless

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Jean

What's next? How about a public vote on the city's ability to give you a parking ticket?...or provide trash service?...or to send police to your house if you get robbed?...or to provide water, or sewer to it's residents? This stupid bill also makes every citizen a vigilante that can make any public official bankrupt by suing them. What person would want to serve in city gov. under those conditions??

Bill B

What a great idea! Saying that, it would be great if we could separate the groups that should (IMHO) be provided home assistance because they need it versus those that just choose to be homeless. I see those in the RV/trailer group as the latter.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented