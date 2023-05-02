Newberg measure would require vote on any projects to house the homeless

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Jean
What's next? How about a public vote on the city's ability to give you a parking ticket?...or provide trash service?...or to send police to your house if you get robbed?...or to provide water, or sewer to it's residents? This stupid bill also makes every citizen a vigilante that can make any public official bankrupt by suing them. What person would want to serve in city gov. under those conditions??
Bill B
What a great idea! Saying that, it would be great if we could separate the groups that should (IMHO) be provided home assistance because they need it versus those that just choose to be homeless. I see those in the RV/trailer group as the latter.