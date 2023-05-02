Newberg man indicted on domestic violence and sex crimes

The News-Register staff

Brenden James Rice, 28, or Newberg was indicted Feb. 7 on for sex crimes and strangulation constituting domestic violence.

He is charged with one count of first-degree rape stemming from a Sept. 1, 2015, incident.

Allegations of first-degree sexual abuse, rape and strangulation against the same female stem from incidents on Oct. 1, 2019, Nov. 1, 2019 and March 1, 2020.

The state argues these three additional charges fall under domestic abuse.

Rice also faces a charge of strangulation against a child, age 10, from Feb. 5, 2022.

On Feb. 10, Deputy District Attorney Arild Doerge submitted a notice of intent to seek enhancement charges, claiming the defendant has shown a lack of remorse in all counts.

Rice was arrested on a warrant by Newberg Police on Feb. 13 and held on $500,000 bail.

At a Feb. 17 hearing, bond was reduced bond to $250,000 by Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Chapman.

Rice did not qualify for a public defender. He posted bond on Feb. 18 and was released on the condition he would have no contact with the alleged victims.