By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 18, 2024 Tweet

Newberg man given lengthy sentence for sex crimes

A Newberg man was sentenced Monday to 345 months, nearly 30 years, in prison for sex crimes against three minor girls, who were under the age of 14 at the time.

Kinston Patrick Cordell Renegar, 36, was originally charged with four counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, 10 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, rape in the first degree and one count of sexual abuse in the third degree.

On Sept. 12, Renegar pleaded no contest for three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class B felony, and one count of rape in the first degree, a Class A felony and Measure 11 crime. Additionally, he pleaded guilty in one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

The crimes occurred between June 2018 and December 2023.

In exchange for the plea, the state dismissed the remaining charges.

At the sentencing, victims were given the opportunity to read impact statements.

One victim’s grandmother said it was difficult to describe the feelings of anger and heartache Renegar had put the victim and her family through.

“How could you do this?” she asked, noting that Renegar should have been a “trusted protector” to the girl rather than rob her of her innocence.

One of the victims wrote that she was sad, angry and disgusted by how Renegar had treated her.

A mother of another victim said Renegar’s “violent acts of manipulation” affected the core of who the girls are and that his actions were not “simple drunken mistakes,” as he has claimed; rather they were a choice.

“Your lack of accountability is so angering to our families,” she said.

Defense attorney Mark Pihl read a statement by Renegar, which acknowledged that his actions will not be forgotten by the victims, rather it will take life time for them to recover in body and mind. He said he will hold himself accountable and that receiving forgiveness from the victims is a far-off chance.

Judge Ladd Wiles said mitigation in this case is difficult, as the presentence investigation writer wrote that Renegar’s crimes were “extremely atrocious.” Wiles noted that the four Class A felony counts would give him a sentence similar to a murderer, but instead of taking a life he had ruined the lives of three girls.

“You knew what you were doing and did it,” he said. “You have no criminal history, as you’ve flown under the radar.”

A psychologist had noted that Renegar was not likely to re-offend, which Wiles commented that would be because Renegar will be locked up and not able to re-offend for the next 25 years.

The state did not request restitution. Renegar was transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections in Salem.

He will receive credit for time served. In addition to the charges, he will have 20 years of post-prison supervision and be required to register as a sex offender.

Wiles also ordered that Renegar is not eligible for any kind of reduction in sentence or early release.