Newberg man arrested on suspicion of killing his wife

Comments
JWC
This is wonderful news not just for the family of the victim but for society as a whole. Few people, especially main stream journalists, are aware that police actually solve and make an arrest in barely half of all homicides. Even fewer are aware that up until the early 1960s, police routinely solved well over 90% of homicides with an arrest. Criminals aren't as stupid as they look. If they know that they will not do the time, why not do the crime?
Of course our journalists would rather bloviate about the evils of so called "assault weapons."