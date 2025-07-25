By News-Register staff • 

Newberg festival to feature parade, fireworks

The annual Newberg Old-Fashioned Festival, with the theme “Newberg’s Family Reunion,” is taking place at several venues. Festivities started Thursday and run through Sunday.

The festival is centered in Memorial Park, with other activities in Renne Park and elsewhere. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The festival started with a children’s parade at 6 p.m. Thursday. The grand parade will roll through Newberg from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Brian Love, a 30-year volunteer with the Newberg Old-fashioned Festival, is the grand marshal. The festival court — Queen Annie Williamson and princesses Kalia Scharfenberger and Addyson Stewart — also will be featured in the parade.

Fireworks and a variety of music highlight Saturday night, and the festival will end with a traditional hymn sing Sunday afternoon.

A car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on East Sixth St. The cultural stage will feature several Mexican dance and music groups, along with other entertainment both Friday and Saturday.

Catherine Loyer & Strawberry Roan will play on the Main Stage in Memorial Park Thursday evening. Friday music will include Thunder Road at 5:30 p.m. and Dancehall Days at 7:30 p.m.

Main stage entertainment will continue Saturday with the Pranksters Big Band at 3:15 p.m., Timothy James at 5:30 and Ty Curtis at 8 p.m.

For a complete schedule, visit www.newbergoldfashionedfestival.org.

