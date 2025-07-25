Newberg festival to feature parade, fireworks

The festival is centered in Memorial Park, with other activities in Renne Park and elsewhere. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The festival started with a children’s parade at 6 p.m. Thursday. The grand parade will roll through Newberg from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Brian Love, a 30-year volunteer with the Newberg Old-fashioned Festival, is the grand marshal. The festival court — Queen Annie Williamson and princesses Kalia Scharfenberger and Addyson Stewart — also will be featured in the parade.

Fireworks and a variety of music highlight Saturday night, and the festival will end with a traditional hymn sing Sunday afternoon.

A car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on East Sixth St. The cultural stage will feature several Mexican dance and music groups, along with other entertainment both Friday and Saturday.

Catherine Loyer & Strawberry Roan will play on the Main Stage in Memorial Park Thursday evening. Friday music will include Thunder Road at 5:30 p.m. and Dancehall Days at 7:30 p.m.

Main stage entertainment will continue Saturday with the Pranksters Big Band at 3:15 p.m., Timothy James at 5:30 and Ty Curtis at 8 p.m.

For a complete schedule, visit www.newbergoldfashionedfestival.org.