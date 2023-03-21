Newberg-Dundee Police focus on speed enforcement

Newberg-Dundee Police are conducting enhanced speed enforcement patrols throughout this month.

Grants made available by Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation allow for increased staffing to address specific traffic issues throughout the year.

Oregon Impact provides educational experiences to end impaired and distracted driving, according to its website.

With an emphasis on teen drivers and those who ride with them. Oregon Impact works with middle schools, high schools and colleges in Oregon and southwest Washington, and its representatives attend multiple community events each year to open conversations and encourage good choices.

Speeding complaints continue to be one of the top calls for service the Newberg-Dundee Police.

March and September have been dedicated as “Speeding Awareness Months” this year by the agency.