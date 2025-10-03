Newberg council to vote on extending manager contract

Newberg city councilors next week will vote on an employment agreement with City Manager Will Worthey that would be in effect until June 2034. They will also consider a review process and succession plan for the position.

The city council meets Monday, Oct. 6, at the public safety building, 401. E. Third Street. The full agenda and a link to view the meeting by Zoom can be found on the city’s website.

The new contract would set Worthey’s salary at $188,000 per year, plus benefits.

The succession plan states Worthey and the head of human resources will initiate a recruitment process on Jan. 1, 2034, to find his successor. It stipulates that Worthey can choose to transition into the role of assistant city manager.

Also at the meeting, the council will discuss proceeding with plans to expand its urban growth boundary. The proposed schedule includes site selection hearings and work sessions in the first quarter of 2026, plan refinement during the summer and adoption in the fall.