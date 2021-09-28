Newberg board to vote on ban

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Rotwang
They'd better let in III% and Proud Boys gear, too.
tagup
Advocating for a white nationalist/ neo-nazi organization is an interesting way to fight racism....
Tyler C
The 4 members of the school board were pretty clear about two things in the meeting last night. 1) They want to make sure that Black and gay students know that they are NOT supported by the school board and 2) that racists students, and parents should feel safe and comfortable sharing their racist beliefs with the community. They have already done so much damage to the community, its going to take years to undo the mistrust created by Shannon's extreme agenda.