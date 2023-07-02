New fire district board to meet Wednesday

Approved with 60% of votes in the May election, the new district will take the place of the McMinnville Fire Department and rural fire service, combining to serve a 95-square-area with approximately 40,000 residents.

The five members of the board of directors are Adam Garvin, Ray Pratt, Brian Smith, Daniel Sparrow and Josh Traff.

The first meeting aims to set the board up for the future by deciding on a meeting schedule, swearing in directors, electing officers and setting up bank accounts and governmental agreements for the district’s finances.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the McMinnville Fire Station, at 175 S.E. First St.