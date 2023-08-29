New COVID vaccines to be released this fall

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
BigfootLives
Haiti is the Western hemisphere's poorest country, with a healthcare system and sanitation to match. Yet its total Covid death toll is only 254. And no vaccines have been given in Haiti - NONE.
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2021/05/04/992544022/one-of-the-worlds-poorest-countries-has-one-of-the-worlds-lowest-covid-death-rat
Since the first wave of Covid, everyone I know who has gotten deathly ill from Covid has been vaccinated. How about you? And some of them blood clots, heart trouble, and heart attacks. But teenagers dropping dead at basketball practice 4, 5 times a month is totally normal.
It's funny they had the vaccine ready for the new lockdowns coming in early fall.
tagup
Anecdotal evidence from a source that has previously shown bias, isn’t very convincing.