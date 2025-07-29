New chorus seeks singers

NVCC, which requires no auditions, is a mixed vocal adult choir. Artistic Director John Buehler said the choir will perform works from various genres, historical eras and seasons. Susan Buehler is the pianist.

Rehearsals will start Monday, Sept. 8, in the Vivian Bull Music Center at Linfield University. Sessions will run from 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, September through December and January through May. Two concerts will be scheduled each session.

The aim of the new group is to “create a welcoming space where individuals can express themselves through song, develop their vocal skills, and build lasting friendships,” according to the website, www.northvalleycc.org.

The Buehlers, who live in Newberg, were on the faculty of Baker University, where he was director of choral studies and she was a member of the music/voice faculty. Both are now professors emeritus of music.

John Buehler also is the director of the Hillside Chorus. He previously conducted the Cannon Beach Chorus and currently is the Oregon Chapter of American Choral Directors Association’s repertoire and resources chair for Community Choirs and Lifelong Music.

Earlier, Buehler taught chorus music at high schools in Kansas. He was an adjudicator and clinician for choirs throughout the country and guest conductor of groups from middle school to adult professional levels.

His awards include exemplary teacher honors from the Board of Higher Education, Baker University and Ministries of the United Methodist Church. He was elected to the Kansas Music Educators Association Hall of Fame in 2019 and the Baker University Faculty Hall of Fame in 2020.

For more information about the North Valley Community Chorus, visit the website or contact Marcia Stratman, by phone at 971-387-6183 or by email at info@northvalleycc.org.