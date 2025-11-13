New chorus plans debut

The newly formed North Valley Community Chorus will make its debut Saturday, Nov. 22, with a concert at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 822 S.W. Second St., McMinnville.

Music will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 general, $10 for seniors and free for students with ID. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas.

The North Valley Community Chorus is comprised of singers from the McMinnville area. Under the direction of John Buehler, they rehearse Monday nights on the Linfield University campus. Susah Buehler is the collaborative pianist for the group.

For more information, visit www.northvalleycc.org.