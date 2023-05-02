Neuschwanger

Red flag

As a person who resides in McMinnville School District 40, I am asking the school board to do the right thing and perform the search that it stated it would do at the conclusion of the previous superintendent’s term. If not, that will raise a very suspicious red flag in my mind and diminish board credibility.

I still don’t understand the reason for the last superintendent’s firing when her report card was consistently good. The reason has never materialized.

As an outside observer, all I saw was a majority of board members voting to fire her for no reason other than they didn’t get along with her something that comes down to be equally their fault.

If the members who voted the last superintendent out are the same ones who vote the interim superintendent in without a search, that should concern any thinking person. For even better transparency, or at least perception, the members who voted the last superintendent out should not serve on the search committee for her replacement either.

I will not be forgiving on a flip flop of reasons for abandoning an extensive search.

Affirmation of Dr. Ferrua is perfectly acceptable after a full search in which she chooses to be a candidate. Risk of losing Dr. Ferrua to some other school district is not a good enough argument for cutting corners on a process to choose the next superintendent.

Doing the right thing is usually harder and most expensive. If saving the expense of a full search is a board member concern now, it should have also been a concern when hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent to release the last superintendent without cause.

Todd Neuschwanger

McMinnville