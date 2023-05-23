Neurosurgeon to speak at LInfield graduation

He will address parents, alumni and faculty as well at commencement ceremonies starting at 10 a.m. in the Oak Grove on the Baker Street side of the campus.

Tickets are not required. In addition to the in-person event, the ceremony will be streamed on the university’s YouTube channel.

Oliveria is director of functional neurosurgery for the Providence Brain and Spine Institute, located in Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland. He also is a neurosurgeon at The Oregon Clinic.

Linfield President Dr. Miles Davis said Oliveria is “the epitome of what a Wildcat can be.” He is active in his community in addition to being distinguished within his field.

“He puts his curious and brilliant mind to use improving the lives of his patients every day,” Davis said. “I know students will draw inspiration from his post-Linfield path.”

Originally from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, he earned a bachelor of science degree in biology with a minor in chemistry minor. He also met his wife, Stephanie, while at Linfield.

He went on to the University of Colorado Denver for both his medical doctorate and a doctorate of philosophy in neuroscience. He completed his residency and a clinical fellowship in stereotactic and functional neurosurgery at the University of Florida.

Oliveria specializes in deep brain stimulation for patients with Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and other movement disorders. He said the treatment can provide immediate relief and improvement.

He has received multiple honors for his work, including the National Institutes of Health Predoctoral National Research Service Award.

Linfield’s commencement weekend also will include a baccalaureate ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday in Ice Auditorium inside Melrose Hall.

Events also are scheduled Saturday for various segments of the graduating class, including LGBTQ, Black, Latinx and Asian/Pacific Islander students. Senior awards will be given out at 3:30 p.m. in Ted Wilson Gymnasium.

On Sunday, a pinning ceremony for nursing graduates will be held at 2 p.m., also in the Oak Grove.

A list of commencement weekend events can be found on the university’s website, linfield.edu.