NDPD and Carlton announce distracted driving patrols

The Newberg-Dundee and Carlton police departments are observing Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April with enhanced patrols to target distracted driving, especially cell phone use, in pedestrian heavy areas and construction zones.

Drivers distracted by using mobile communication devices in these areas are more likely to cause injuries or property damage from crashes, NDPD officials stated.

Officers will be deployed throughout the month to address these specific violations. Both departments are receiving funding for extra patrols through grants and in partnership with Oregon Impact.

In October 2024, Carlton PD received a distracted driving enforcement grant from Oregon Impact and Oregon Department of Transportation.

CPD Chief Kevin Martinez said, “The grant provides funding for high visibility enforcement which will consist of extra time on the streets enforcing distracted driving laws and is meant to deter people from driving while using mobile electronic devices.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving was a contributing factor in 3,308 traffic fatalities in 2022.

Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds, the NHTSA states. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.

The federal administration warns that drivers cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has their full attention. Any non-driving activity has the potential distraction and increases risk of crashing.