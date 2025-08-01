National Night Out parties planned

News-Register file photo

The events are a chance for neighbors to get to know each other and develop relationships with police officers, according to Brent Galloway of the McMinnville Police Department.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to interact with police in a completely fun environment,” Galloway said.

McMinnville’s National Night Out party will run from 5 to 8 p.m. near the covered area at Discovery Meadows Park. Food trucks and Serendipity’s mobile ice cream trailer will be there with food for purchase, but otherwise all activities are free.

The evening will include face painting, a balloon artist and a chance to try the police department’s fitness test. A canine officer and a police drone will be on display.

Other organizations will be there with information and activities, including the McMinnville Parks and Recreation Department and the fire department.

The police will also host a used bike sale, with proceeds going to the McMinnville Police Association.

Other cities’ National Night Out events include:

Amity: National Night Out will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in Amity City Park. The evening will feature free popcorn, chips and hot dogs, firemen’s water games and a giveaway of two bikes donated by First Federal.

Carlton: “A Magical Tropical Island Evening” will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Carlton’s Wennerberg Park next to the North Yamhill River. The evening will include food from the American Legion, Grounded Table, Farmers Plate and Pantry and Carlton Farms. There will be children’s activities, a mechanical bull ride, police and fire vehicles, a performance by from Paradise of Samoa dancers and musicians, and music by the Carlton Blues Band, which includes police Chief Kevin Martinez, Sgt. Jake Blair and community members. Admission is free.

Dayton: A free community event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Courthouse Square Park. Police and community organizations will have displays. For more information, go to www.daytonoregon.gov.

Lafayette: A party in Commons Park will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Deputies from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance along with an Oregon State Police trooper and Lafayette Fire Department volunteers

A bomb truck and a retro OSP cruiser will be on display. Free child identification kits and swag will be given away.

Northwest Christian Church is providing hot dogs for Lafayette’s event.

Willamina: National Night Out will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 411 N.E. C St., next to Willamina City Hall. Admission to the family event is free.

The evening will feature the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Ronde Tribal Police, Oregon State Police and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Department of Emergency Services.

Activities will be offered for all ages. Emergency vehicles will be on display. Venders will offer their wares.

Old Crow will play live music. Yamhill County Commissioner Kit Johnston will sit in the dunk tank.

Yamhill: Police and the city will host a National Night Out party from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with music from Second Time Around, face painting, rock painting, a bounce house, cotton candy and food from the Fireside and other vendors. Admission is free.