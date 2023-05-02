Natalie Joanne Patterson 1949-2026

Natalie Joanne Patterson died on Aug. 15, 2026, in McMinnville following a long illness. She was 76. Born in Salem, Oregon, on Dec. 10, 1949, she was the daughter of Clifford and Margaret Lathrop. She married her college classmate, Kip Patterson, on July 31, 1971, and they were together for 53 years. Kip passed away in 2025.



A graduate of Centennial High School in Gresham in 1968, Natalie attended Linfield College, earning a degree in English in 1972. She worked as an English teacher and advisor to the school newspaper at Culver High School for two years. She and Kip moved to Lake Oswego, where he taught and coached at Lake Oswego High School and she became a full-time mother of the couple’s two children, Kristie and Todd. She eventually continued her education, pursuing a graduate degree in library science at Portland State University and then worked as a librarian in the Clackamas County Library Public system. Natalie began working as a librarian at Central Catholic High School in 1996 in Portland where she remained until her retirement in 2012.



Natalie was devoted to her children, family and friends. She loved sports and followed her children’s athletic endeavors as well as being a life-long fan of Linfield football. Natalie loved the theater and traveled extensively to attend various plays in New York, London, Portland and at the Oregon Shakespearean Festival. An animal lover, she and Kip always had at least two cats in the household. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially on holidays.



She is survived by her children Kristie Rickerd and her husband Rod, Todd Patterson and his wife Katie; sister Diane and brother Steve and his wife Yvonne; four grandchildren, Rhonda, Quinn, Freya and Tucker; and a number of extended family members.



A memorial is scheduled on Friday, Sept. 18, in McMinnville at 1 pm at Macy & Son Funeral Home.



The family is requesting that donations in Natalie’s name be sent to Linfield University or the Homeward Bound animal shelter or an animal shelter of your choice.