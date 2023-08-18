Nar-Anon meetings open

A Nar-Anon support group meets on Wednesdays in the McMinnville First Baptist Church.

The group is open to people who are affected by a relative or friend’s addiction. Members talk about their concerns and challenges with one another, but keep what they hear private.

“Nar-Anon offers hope,” local organizers said.

Meetings are held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

For more information about the Nar-Anon McMinnville Group, send email to naranonmcminnville@gmail.com.