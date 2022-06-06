Naomi Agnes (Kester) Holland 1941 - 2022

Naomi Holland died peacefully June 6, 2022, at the age of 80, in her residence at Meadows Courtyard, Oregon City, Oregon, due to complications from a stroke. The fifth child of Alvin D. and Ethel I. (Brubaker) Kester, she was born October 29, 1941, in Molalla. As a single mother, she raised two sons in McMinnville and later married Gene Holland in September of 1988. Naomi enjoyed a long career as the receptionist at the Housing Authority of Yamhill County and was recognized for her outstanding service in her work there. She then retired to help her husband restore old homes like the Gabriel-Will house in Dayton. She loved gardening (especially pink flowers), sewing, canning, playing Rummikub with her grandkids, singing in church, and visiting with family and friends.

Naomi was preceded in death by husband, Gene Holland, in 2017; and two of her siblings, Roland Kester and Wanda (Rupert). She is survived by her sons, Rick Kester of California, and Terry (Pamela) Kester of Washington; as well as six grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Dennis, Del, Wally, Clifford, Richard, Wayne, Ruth (Brockman), Leota (McNall), Nola (Rasmussen), Joyce (Short), and Cathy (McFarland).

Per Naomi’s request, she is buried alongside her mother, Ethel I. (Brubaker) Kester, at Sheridan Mennonite Cemetery in Polk County, Oregon.

We will miss her smile, laughter, and her great hugs. May she rest in peace with her Lord and Savior.