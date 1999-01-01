Nancy Marie (Brannon) Griffith 1937-2022

Nancy Marie (Brannon) Griffith was born January 23, 1937, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Bob Julius Brennon and Fern M. (Hill) Brennon.

Nancy married H.L. Griffith on February 1, 1953, in Torrance, California. They have been married 71 years. Together, they had children, Christopher Timothy Griffith, Melody (Penny) Griffith-Jackson, Mark Griffith, Michael Griffith, and Angela Griffith. They have 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Her hobbies were antiques, books and art. She moved to Lafayette, Oregon, in 1973.

She has two brothers, Robert Brennon and Thomas Brennon; and one sister, Robin (Brannon) Rusackas.

Interment will be private at Evergreen Memorial Park.