Nancy Lynn Howery 1943 - 2025

Nancy Lynn Howery, of Carlton, Oregon, passed away April 5, 2025, at the age of 81.

Nancy was born August 8, 1943, to John and Mabel Clark in Artesia, California. The oldest of three children, she grew up in Bellflower and Lakewood, California. In 1961, she graduated from Bellflower High School, where she had been a member of the high school choir and the flag squad.

In 1965, she and best friend Nancy Young moved to Hawaii, where she married Jay Malagday in 1966. When he passed away in 1967, Nancy returned to California.

Upon returning to Lakewood, Nancy took music classes from Cerritos College and sang in the First Southern Baptist Church Choir. She also began to correspond with Clifford Howery. Cliff had previously been the youth pastor at First Southern Baptist but was now leading a church in Utah.

Cliff and Nancy were married December 8, 1972. She was the love of his life.

Nancy had a gentle spirit. She loved the Lord, her family, music, and babies. She used these gifts by pouring into the people and communities wherever God led Cliff to preach. She made lifelong friends by mentoring moms in Beaumont, California, Burnaby, B.C., Canada, Diamond Bar, California, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Ventura, California, and Carlton. The impact she has made will be seen for generations.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mabel Clark; and Jay Malagday. She is survived by her husband, Cliff; her brother, Michael, and his wife Mary; her sister, Bonnie; son, Andy, and his children, Roman and Danni; daughter, Lara, and her children, Drew and Devin; son, Josh, and his wife Sherilyn and their children, Joshua and Eva; daughter, Kelsey, her husband Jon and their children, Abbagail, Caiden, Ezekiel, and Lola; and daughter, Charity, her husband Chad and their children, Kathryn, Ashley, and Jack.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. April 26, 2025, at Creekside Community Church, 333 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville OR 97128.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.