N-R wins numerous awards in annual newspaper contest

N-R staff members placed first in the categories of editorial writing, educational coverage, enterprise reporting, feature writing, headlines, sports story, sports photography and photo essay. In addition, staff members won eight second-place awards and seven thirds.

“From headline writing to photography, feature writing to investigative reporting — it’s a nice reassurance that we’re putting out a well-rounded, quality production for our readers and communities,” said Ossie Bladine, editor of the family-owned newspaper, which publishes three editions a week.

“It’s a testament to the talent and dedication to the craft that our reporters, photographers and editors have,” Bladine said.

The News-Register also won a first-place General Excellence award in its category, based on readership size and frequency of publication. This was the McMinnville newspaper’s second consecutive General Excellence award in PNNC competition.

“Winning the general excellence award is always special because it is shared with the entire N-R staff,” Bladine said.

“Judges consider every aspect of the paper, including ad sales and design, and classifieds and other sections,” he said. “Being an advertising vehicle for the marketplace continues to be an important aspect of newspapers, and I think features like our Community Partners section resonate with anyone that’s evaluating the News-Register against our peers.”

The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association hosts the annual contest. Last year, ONPA expanded the competition to include the entire Pacific Northwest with entries from Washington and Idaho, as well as Oregon.

By staff members, awards went to:

• Viewpoints editor Steve Bagwell, first place for best editorial.

• Editorial staff, third place for best editorial page.

• Associate Editor Racheal Winter, first place for headline writing for a selection of examples, in a category open to newspapers of all sizes; third place for best Page 1 design, for a selection.

• Reporter Starla Pointer, first place for best educational coverage, for a story about McMinnville School District’s kindergarten camp; second place in best writing for a selection of stories; second place for best personality story for a piece about Matthew Huwalt, an MV Advancements client who works at Lum’s car dealership; second- place for lifestyle coverage for a feature about senior woodcarvers; third place in lifestyle for a story about an artist who works with reclaimed materials from the Recology recycling center.

• Reporter Emily Bonsant, first place for feature story, for a piece about law enforcement canine training; third place in best educational coverage, for a story about efforts to pass the Sheridan school bond; third place for best spot news story about the Johnson retrial ending in a guilty verdict.

• Reporter Scott Unger, first place for enterprise reporting, for a series of articles chronicling issues and legal battles surrounding the Navigation Center; second place for best feature story, for a piece about the McMinnville Fire Department burning a house for training purposes.

• Sports Editor Nathan Ecker, first place for best sports story about the Amity girls’ championship soccer game; second place in the same category for “search for greatness,” about local boxer Jose “El Toro” Garcia.

• Photographer Rusty Rae, first place for best sports photo, “Blocked at the Rim”; second place for best feature photo, “Fun and Flight,” of hot air balloons.

• Photographer Rachel Thompson, first place for best photo essay about the Oregon International Air Show; second place for best news photo about “Crunch Time”; third place for best feature photo of a Lunar New Year participant; third for best sports photo for “Saving the Crown,” a photo of Amity girls soccer goalie Kylie Wilson making a diving save in penalties of the state championship.

• Retired editor Kirby Neumann-Rea, who continues to write the weekly “Quirk” column, third place for best column writing.