Myron Wayne Buchholz - March 17, 1943 - Oct. 8, 2018

Myron Wayne Buchholz, 75 years of age, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 8, 2018, in Albany, Oregon, due to complications from leukemia.

Myron was born March 17, 1943, in Dallas, Oregon. He leaves behind his best friend and loving wife of 57 years, Shirley (Clanfield) Buchholz.

Myron and Shirley were truly each other’s “forever." They were the proud and loving parents of five children, Bradley Buchholz, Bryan Buchholz (deceased), Brett Buchholz, Shelly (Buchholz) Bridges and Trena (Yanish) Harustak. Myron and Shirley were blessed with 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Myron was the oldest son of Walter and Geraldine (Brixey) Buchholz, both deceased. He leaves behind three younger brothers, Gary, Dennis and Steven Buchholz.



He was laid to rest October 13, 2018, in a private family graveside service at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem, Oregon.



Myron lived his entire life in Sheridan, Oregon. His life’s passion was farming and ranching. Through this passion, and with his strong faith, he created Buchholz Farms. This farm will be a generational blessing for his family for many years to come. What an amazing gift of love!



Myron was loved deeply by his large extended family. He was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, Papa, brother, brother-in-law, son, son-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, second cousin, and on and on. We did say it was a large family ïŠ .



He was a loyal friend to many and an amazing shepherd (mentor) to a few lucky individuals. Anyone who knew Myron was indeed blessed.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Myron from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Buell Grange Hall. This will be an open house format to which everyone is welcome.