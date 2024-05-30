MVA headquarters to go up

MV Advancements will break ground on its new headquarters building at 3 p.m. Friday, May 31.

The ceremony will be held at its building site, 600 S.E. Baker, McMinnville. Speakers will include Kathy Schlotfeldt, executive director, and board members.

MV Advancements serves more than 300 clients with disabilities in Yamhill, Polk and Marion counties. The nonprofit organization grew out of Mid Valley Workshop, which was started by parents of disabled adults in the 1960s.

It helps clients with supported employment, living sites run by MVA and supported living in other places, and daily supported activities, which offer transportation and other support so clients can pursue their interests.

The new, 7,100-square-foot headquarters building will include offices and community space, including a base for employees who work mostly in the field.

Construction should begin soon after the groundbreaking. The contractor is Andrew Scott Construction.

Contributions toward the project may be made to P.O. Box 28, McMinnville, or by calling 541-377-7334.