Musicians to play for Make Music event

Three musical acts will perform Sunday, May 4, in a family-friendly, free-to-attend fundraiser for the Make Music McMinnville project.

MMM takes place on June 21 with performing live music at pop-up venues and businesses throughout town. Community members get a chance to hear a variety of music from local singers and players.

Make Music events also occur around the world on the Summer Solstice.

The May 4 fundraiser will run from 2 to 7 p.m. at Two Dogs Taphouse, 401 N.E. Evans St. Performers include Sunstone Council, 2 to 3 p.m.; Stone Cliff, 3:30 to 4:30; and Chinese Cloud Machine, 5 to 7 p.m.

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted.

For more information, go to www.makemusicday.org.