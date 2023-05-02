Music of his heritage

Jeremy Moldovan-Trujillo loves music of all genres — rock, country, pop. He became intrigued with Celtic music a few years ago. That interest inspired him and his wife, Gail, to visit Ireland, where they stayed in a castle, visited pubs and enjoyed spontaneous gatherings of musicians.

Today, as a member of the McMinnville-based nonprofit Celtic Heritage Alliance, Moldovan-Turjillo organizes the music show at the annual Scottish Festival. He books performers that this year include Katie Jane Band, Cary Novotny and Nolan Bryan Lynch. He also helps with the bagpipe, drum and dancing competitions.

This year’s festival will feature “a great lineup” comprised mostly of Oregon musicians. “There are a lot of musicians in the Willamette Valley; a pretty healthy Celtic scene,” he said.

For this weekend’s show, he’s also booked a special performer, Jimi Sexton — the stage name Moldovan-Trujillo uses when he plays Irish and Celtic tunes on the guitar. He sometimes plays upright bass with other groups, too.

Sexton will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4. The Scottish Festival starts at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday on the Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville. Daily admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and military members, and $5 for children older than 5.

Sexton/Moldovan-Trujillo described his music as having “roots in folk, with a fiddle, guitar, mandolin and the Irish bouzouki,” which has a longer neck than the more common mandolin. The lyrics often speak of protests, tell stories or are perfect for sing-alongs, he said.

By either name, the McMinnville resident and his wife enjoy the Scottish Festival — not just the music, but the Highland games, the food and, especially, the whisky tastings.

But they don’t have much time to mingle during the event; he’s busy with the music, and she’s volunteering in the VIP tent. Often, their adult children, Alicia and Adrian, help as well.

The couple have Celtic heritage themselves.

“It’s interesting to be involved with heritage groups,” he said. “We want to keep the traditions and heritage alive and bring in younger people. The Celtic Heritage Alliance wants people to be aware of the culture.”

He is proud the CHA is starting a scholarship program for students studying fields that can be related to Celtic heritage, such as art, literature, dance, music, poetry and history.

“Music is important culturally,” he said, “and it’s important to me personally.”

As he “fell more in love with the music,” he began exploring his culture more. During his visit to Ireland, he met musicians as he listened to their gatherings in pubs.

He keeps in touch with one guitarist, who both plays and writes Celtic tunes. Moldovan-Trujillo wrote to the musician after hearing one of his new songs online during the pandemic. He was a little surprised when the Dublin man replied.

“He sent me the music to ‘Take Me Home,’” Muldovan-Trujillow said. “It’s a song in the classic tradition.”

Jimi Sexton will be playing it Saturday as part of his set at the Scottish Festival.