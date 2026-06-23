Museum to host American Past Times

“The museum grounds will transform into a living postcard of early American life,” said Sherry Meredith, visitor services and marketing manager.

The event will run from 8 to 3 p.m. at the museum, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, southwest of McMinnville. Admission is $5 general and free to museum members and children younger than 12.

The day will start with a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m.; the meal costs an extra $10. Other activities and exhibits are included, except for food such as hot dogs and ice cream that will be for sale throughout the day.

A classic car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature local muscle cars and classics. Classic rock band Whiskey Flats will play live music from noon to 1 p.m.

The main event will be a vintage base ball game from 1 to 4 p.m. The McMinnville Gristmillers take the field against the St. Joe’s Boiler Makers, playing by 1880s rules, with no gloves allowed.

Agriculture demonstrations, such as hay cutting with vintage equipment pulled by draft horses and mules, will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Traditional games will be available to play all day, such as ring toss.

For more information, car show registration, or memberships, go to the website www.yamhillcountyhistory.org, or call the museum office, at 503-472-2842.