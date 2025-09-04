MSD personnel director leaves

Brian Turner, who was hired in June to be the McMinnville School District’s human resources director, has departed for another job.

Turner joined the district from Salem-Keizer, where he had been the school district’s human resources director for recruitment, retention and staffing. He previously had been a special education teacher and principal. He also was an adjunct professor in the principal licensure program at Western Oregon University.

He replaced Steffanie Frost, who left the McMinnville District after 10 years to become chief human resources officer in the Beaverton School District.

During his brief time in McMinnville, Turner oversaw hiring new staff for the 2025-26 school year and worked with returning teachers and other employees.