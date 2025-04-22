MSD budget work session Wednesday

McMinnville School District’s budget committee, comprised of the seven school board members and seven other citizens, will hold its initial meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, to prepare for proposing the 2025-26 spending plan.

The work session will be open to the public in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. It also will be available on Zoom. No public comment period is scheduled.

Finance Director Jason Hall and other district staff will discuss expected state school funding, which they have said is likely to be short of covering all the district’s current needs. They also will discuss enrollment and the way school budgets are structured.

The committee’s first formal session will be May 7, with a second on May 21. The committee will propose a budget to the school board for confirmation on June 9.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-565-4000.