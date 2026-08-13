MSC U14 team goes on scoring frenzy to win Mt. Hood Challenge

Photo courtesy of McMinnville Soccer Club##The McMinnville Soccer Club U14 Red team poses with their Mt. Hood Challenge medals after a 4-1 victory over Bend FC Gold. Scott Peterson’s squad played strong on both sides of the pitch to claim wide-margins over their opponents.

McMinnville Soccer Club’s U14 boys’ red team outscored its opponents 17-2 on its way to winning the Mt. Hood Challenge on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Tualatin High School.

The Mt. Hood Challenge is the biggest annual youth soccer tournament in Oregon, with over 600 teams competing from U9 to U19 levels.

The young Grizzlies were one of eight teams split between two four-team brackets in the Gold division, the third highest of seven tournament divisions at the 14U level.

MSC went undefeated in its four games, first claiming an 8-0 victory over FC Portland White on Aug. 7 at Mt View Champions Park in Beaverton. Striker Uriel Villa was stellar in the match with two goals via header.

The squad traveled to Liberty High School on Saturday, playing two games in eight hours. Their first contest was against Albion SC Portland in the morning, whom they beat 2-0. MSC ended the day defeating Hillsboro Rush U14 MLS Next 3-1.

Head Coach Scott Peterson said since his team has players that can play multiple positions, it made it easy to substitute on and off to keep his athletes from burning out.

“They showed a lot of resiliency, playing through the heat and keeping mentally strong, they did a really good job,” Peterson said. “We have a really well-balanced team where we can rotate kids wherever we need them to go because they’re all high-level players, so that helps a lot.”

MSC faced Bend FC Gold on Sunday morning and secured their tournament crown with a 4-1 victory.

Striker Alex Mendoza scored two goals in the contest, including a scorpion-style goal off a free kick.

A scorpion kick is achieved when a player throws their body forward, places their hands on the ground, and flicks their legs backward over their body to strike an incoming ball with their heel. Mendoza had attempted the kick before in practice, but not to the success that he saw during the game.

“I asked him what was going through his head when he attempted it, and he said he’d overran it,” Peterson said. “It was a very ambitious attempt, and he connected on it. He’ll usually hit it over the top, but he connected on it perfectly.”

Aside from spectacular scoring, Peterson gave credit to the team’s goalkeeper, Jack Greene, who sported two clean sheets and was pivotal in giving MSC an advantage on the defensive end.

“It was a big testament to his work back there as keeper, and our whole defensive group that played was just lights out the entire tournament,” Peterson said.

The MSC U14 girls’ red team took the field in the silver division of their own bracket. They went 2-2 overall, falling 0-1 on their first contest on Friday before returning to claim a 1-0 victory against Pacific FC Cascade Saturday morning. The girls had to play twice on Saturday as well, but were defeated 1-2 in their afternoon cap.

Their tournament ended on a high note with a 2-1 win over BCSA Canby.

The club’s U11 boys’ red team also competed in the tournament as part of the Bronze Pine division, the lowest of six classifications at their level.

The U11 team dropped their first three games, 2-3, 0-3 and 0-1, before ending their tournament with a 3-1 victory.

MSC was recently accepted into National League 1, the top team-based competition in US Club Soccer and US Youth Soccer. The opportunity to play in the league gives McMinnville youth squads the chance to face high-level regional teams from the Elite Club National League, which is the highest tier of youth club soccer in the United States.