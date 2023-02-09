Motorists charged with speeding, additional crimes

The Oregon State Police charged two motorists with speeding and additional crimes last week. Their speeds were recorded at more than 30 mph over the posted limit.

Irving Bruce De Mello, 66, of Portland, was stopped Wednesday, Feb. 1, on Highway 18 between McMinnville and Sheridan for driving 88 mph in the 55 zone. The Mitsubishi Outlander he was driving had been stolen, and he was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

De Mello, who was cited, and his a passenger were taken to a McMinnville shelter and the vehicle was towed.

Nathaniel James Wilson, 33, of Tualatin, was stopped Saturday, Feb. 4, on Highway 99W in the area of the Dayton truck scales for driving 91 mph in the 55 zone. He was operating a BMW and his license was suspended.

Wilson was cited and released and his vehicle was towed.