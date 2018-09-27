Marcus Larson/News-Register Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry gives a press conference on the investigation into Meighan Cordie's death with Sheriff Tim Svenson, left, and Sheriff’s Office detective Will Lavish, right. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry shows crime scene photos of where Meighan Cordie's body was found.

By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • September 27, 2018 Tweet

Mother charged, but Cordie death ruled an accident

Jennifer Weathers has been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the death of her 27-year-old daughter, Meighan Cordie, Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry said Thursday evening.

Weathers, a Washington County resident, is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Yet, Cordie’s death has been ruled accidental. Berry left no doubt the case was made all the more difficult to investigate because of Weathers’ unwillingness to fully cooperate.

The state Medical Examiner’s previously determined Cordie was the victim of blunt force trauma. There are five legally defined manners of death — accident, homicide, natural, suicide and undetermined. Berry said he has ruled Cordie’s death to be accidental.

She sustained two broken vertebrae and an aortic separation, Berry said. The aortic injury resulted in a loss of blood pressure and Cordie “bleeding out,” the district attorney said.

Berry gave an account of the events of Saturday, Aug. 28, when Cordie and her mother attended a wedding and reception on Grand Island:

About 10:30 that evening, the two had an argument and physical altercation in a vehicle that also contained Cordie’s 3 1/2-year-old daughter. Cordie got out of the vehicle and it was initially reported she left on foot without her phone, shoes and purse.

It’s believed she left the vehicle at the intersection of Southeast Grand Island Road and Upper/Lower Island Road, 9 1/2 miles from that location to where Cordie’s body was found, and it was determined early in the investigation she had not walked that distance.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigative agency, determined Cordie got back into the car, and was sitting in the right rear passenger seat of the vehicle driven by her mother when she either accidentally opened the door and fell under the guard rail along the off/on ramp, or she purposely jumped from the car and ended up down the embankment.

Her injuries were consistent with hitting a stationary object at a high rate of speed, and those objects would have been two support pillars. It’s believed her back hit one of them and then her head struck another, before her body tumbled down the embankment.

Weathers took one polygraph examination Tuesday, Aug. 21, and the results were inconclusive, according to Berry. She told the examiner she had taken a muscle relaxant the night before the test. She was scheduled to take a second exam, but never did, and has been uncooperative with authorities ever since, according to Berry.

“We do not know all that happened,” Berry said. “We do know she left the vehicle a second time and was killed instantly. There is no evidence of criminal conduct (beyond the DUII and recklessly endangering charges), and as a result, it’s been ruled an accidental death. It’s a tragic case with a lot of incomplete evidence.”

A clump of hair was found in the vehicle, which Berry said they believe is Weather’s, but they have not completed testing to verify.

Friends and relatives combed the area during the initial search. Relatives reported her missing the following day when they still had not heard from her.

The sheriff’s office launched an expansive air and ground search on Grand Island and the surrounding area until the time her body was found.

Joggers discovered Cordie’s body over a steep embankment along the off/on-ramp leading from Highway 18 to 221 — Wallace Road — just north of Dayton about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23.

She was initially identified based on physical description and clothing.