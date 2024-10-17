By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 17, 2024 Tweet

Moser pleads guilty to 10 counts of burgarly and theft

Moser was originally indicted on 23 charges. She pleaded guilty to four counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, four counts of burglary, one count of aggravated theft, a class B felony, and one count of criminal mischief — totaling nine class C felonies and one class B felony.

Moser is also facing a felony charge of failing to attend a hearing Jan. 29. In April, a nationwide arrest warrant was issued when law enforcement received information she had fled to Arizona.

Judge Ladd Wiles gave Moser a final chance to forgo pleading to the 10 counts.

When asked, she said she was pleading guilty to the 10 counts because she is guilty of the offenses.

Wiles said due to the sheer volume and seriousness of the charges that he expects Moser will be spending years in prison.

A jury trial scheduled to begin next week was canceled. Sentencing is scheduled 10 a.m. Oct. 29. Moser is being held without bail in the Yamhill County Jail.

Co-defendant Dylian Simkins, 28, of Newberg, received an eight-year prison sentence in June after negotiating a plea agreement that convicted the burglar on 12 felony counts, out of the 26 charges he was indicted on.

The burglaries occurred on Sept. 27, Oct. 10 and throughout November 2023, targeting more than a dozen businesses in Newberg and one in McMinnville. Items stolen ranged from small items or cash of around $100, to a cargo trailer taken from Providence Medical Center worth more than $10,000.

Moser was previously convicted on felony charges in 2018 related to a crime spree around the county involving vehicular theft, aggravated identity theft, using stolen credit cards and possession of methamphetamine.

She was sentenced to 42 months in prison; however, her sentence was commuted by former Gov. Kate Brown in 2020.