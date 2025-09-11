More emerald ash borers found in Yamhill County

David Cappaert photo##The emerald ash borer has been spreading across Oregon since 2022.

Adult beetles were discovered during a July 23 survey by the Yamhill County Soil & Water District about five miles northwest of Yamhill, next to Hawn Creek between Northwest Turner Creek and Northwest Mount Richmond roads.

It was one of six new sites in northwest Oregon where the insect was found in traps this summer, including the first detection in Multnomah County, ODF reported in a press release Wednesday.

The small, metallic-green emerald ash borer burrows into the bark of ash trees, damaging their canopies and ultimately causing the tree’s death. Since 2022, when the beetle was found at a school in Forest Grove, it has been spreading across Oregon.

“The pattern of spread in the eastern U.S. has been that populations at first increase slowly and the rate of natural spread is slow,” said Cody Holthouse, manager of the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s Insect Pest Prevention and Management Program. “But within a few years there is a rapid build-up in the population and it spreads in all directions at a faster pace. That’s exactly what we’re starting to see with these detections.”

The first adult beetle presence in Yamhill County was discovered in May 2024 between Gaston and Yamhill — just east of Highway 47 near Phillips Road, along the Wapato Creek.

Multnomah County will now be added into the emerald ash borer quarantine zone along with Yamhill, Clackamas and Washington counties.

“Quarantine is designed to prevent humans from spreading EAB by limiting movement of firewood or any other plant materials from ash, olive or white fringetree (Chionanthus virginicus),” said Holthouse.

An adult beetle was found in the parking lot of the David Douglas Aquatics Center after Peter Van Oss, a private arborist, suspected an infestation and alerted officials, who then placed traps there.

“Traps contain a lure and are checked periodically during the summer when adult EAB are flying. It was in those traps that the beetles were found,” said ODF Invasive Species Specialist Wyatt Williams.

While it’s possible the insect could turn up in more traps when they are checked in September, Williams said most adults will have finished their short life cycle, laid their eggs and died by October or November.

“At that point, further spread is almost entirely by humans moving firewood,” said Williams. “That’s why it’s recommended you buy or cut firewood within 10 miles of where you plan to burn it.”

For the past few summers, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), in collaboration with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, made sticky purple traps available to numerous public land managers and soil and water conservation districts that agreed to place and monitor the traps.

ODF noted that public agencies where the beetles have been detected have been preparing for their spread through various measures that include: injecting ash street trees in good condition with an insecticide proven to prevent infestation; conducting tree inventories and preparing response plans; and preemptive removal of ash trees in poor condition to spread out the cost over several years.

The state has resources for identifying the beetle and the signs to look for on ash trees at www.oregoneab.com.

“If you can capture the beetle in a jar or other container, that’s ideal, but at least try and take a clear, close-up photo. This helps us identify the insect in question much more easily,” said ODF emerald ash borer specialist Kat Bethea.

People who suspect they’ve found one should report it over the phone to 1-866-INVADER or online at oregoninvasiveshotline.org/reports/create.

Matt Mills, who is also an emerald ash borer specialist with ODF, recommends homeowners consider replacing young ash trees while they are still small and starting over by planting a species that is not susceptible.

“This gets new tree canopy jump-started in urban areas where ash trees will be lost if not treated,” he said.