Mix of concern, support expressed at UGB public hearings

Comments
I was at the second meeting and I thought the planning director said that there had NOT been an increase in building, it simply APPEARED that way since it was all concentrated in one area. Given that about 99 permits were issued in 2015-6 and more than 900 housing units have been built or are in process just adjacent to Baker Creek Road since 2017, I think it's fair to say building has increased.
There's been about 200 apartments built along Baker Creek as well as a large complex over by Evergreen during this period, but I've not seen any decrease in rent pricing. The Baker Creek South apartments were positioned as affordable housing which justified that level of density on the edge of the UGB, yet a recent rent survey done by planning showed that the BCS apartments are market rate. More apartments were supposed to result in price drops.
Current levels of building is maxing the traffic capacity on Baker Creek already. With covid resulting in school closures and high rates of unemployment, Baker Creek traffic appears acceptable at this moment in time. Once the approved 400 housing units are completed at Baker Creek North, the traffic strain will once again be obvious.
Councilors Garvin and Geary both stressed the need for an updated transportation plan sooner rather than later. While planning and the other councilors appeared to be happy to wait on updating the plan, the remand documents include language that permits R-5 density (up to 30 units/acre) on a LOCAL collector street. Evans Crossing is an example of high density on a smaller road. The BCS apartments are roughly 20 units per acre density at the intersection of two larger roads. Planning decided against having potential transit turnouts built on Hill or Baker at the developers' cost.
We have traffic issues already, based on a decade old plan that has never been updated as required. It seems short-sighted of us to continue to ignore our transportation problems while we pursue the remand.