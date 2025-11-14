Ministry provides clothing to those in need

Pam Rude, who runs the ministry with her husband, Cohn, sets up racks of shirts, pants, coats, socks, shoes and blankets in conjunction with other nonprofit programs: on the second Saturday of each month at Saturday Morning Breakfast, at Sunday Sandwiches on the fourth Sunday of the month, and on Mondays at the Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas.

At each stop, anyone can take items they need, Rude said.

“I started this as a calling from the Lord after I was born again three years ago,” Rude said. “There’s a great need.”

She and her husband began Christmas 2023 by delivering bags of food to people camping under bridges and in parks. Then, after conversations with Encompass Yamhill Valley, which provides housing and support services for homeless people, they started to add clothing.

Community members and other nonprofits donate clothes, she said, noting that MacHub has been a great partner.

Living Waters also partners with Provoking Hope, which assists people recovering from addiction. It no longer has a clothes closet of its own, Rude said, but through the partnership she can supply “a full set of nice, wearable clothing” that helps people in recovery find jobs and be involved in the community.

The ministry also provides clothing for Encompass and sometimes for state Health and Human Services clients, she said.

All told, she said, “we give away about 120 to 130 pieces a week.”

Rude said Living Waters Outreach is seeking donations of smaller men’s and women’s underwear, men’s jeans and medium-size clothing in general. Since weather is getting colder, she also is looking for warm coats with zippers, blankets and sleeping bags.

For more information or to make donations, visit the Living Waters Outreach - MAC Facebook page.