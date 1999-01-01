Milton Douglas Forell 1942 - 2022

Milton Douglas "Doug" Forell passed away June 28, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, in Nampa, Idaho, with his three children by his side. Doug was 79 years old.

He was born October 1, 1942, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Melvin and Margarette Forell. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 1962 and attended Linfield College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy as a Fire Control Technician. Doug received an honorable discharge from the Navy and shortly thereafter met his first wife. They settled in the Willamette Valley, where his three children were born, Sandra Forell of McMinnville, Lorri Proffitt of Portland, and Christopher Forell of Nehalem.

Doug spent most of his working years as a very accomplished carpenter and custom homebuilder. He loved the outdoors and taking photos of the beautiful places he discovered. In his later years, he chose to retire in Sumpter, Oregon, where he lived for the past 20 years.

He was blessed with five grandchildren, Deseree Johnson and Zackery Pierce of McMinnville, Ryan, David and BJ Proffitt of Portland; and 11 great-grandchildren, all of whom he was very fond and enjoyed the time he spent with them. They will all miss their “Papa Doug” very much.

“Doug” was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Margarette Forell; brother, M. Gail Forell; and sister, Kathy (Forell) Lea.

We invite you to come and send your love as we lay to rest our beloved father, grandfather and friend. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. October 1, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville, Oregon, followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m. held at the Bayou Manor in McMinnville.