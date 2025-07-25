Miles with Mikalynn walk and run Saturday

On Oct. 9, the 15-year-old McMinnville High School sophomore died by suicide. In her honor, her family has established a scholarship in her name.

The Saturday is free to participate in, with donations being accepted for the scholarship fund.

Runners and walkers should arrive to the park at 9:30 a.m. for check in.

“We want to get as many people as we can together to honor and remember Mikalynn,” organizers said.

To register for the event, sign up on the digital form https://forms.gle/2z7ZNJbrQPxxaasZ9

Donations can also be sent to Mikalynn Morris Memorial Fund, 1271 N.E. Highway 99W No. 446, McMinnville, OR 97128.