Mildred J. (Hollis) Stutzman 1934 - 2024

Mildred J. (Hollis) Stutzman was born in Maupin, Oregon, to Edna (Ward) Hollis, Shenk and Herstel Hollis, during the "Great Depression." She had an older sister, Bernice, born to her father and his first wife, Jessie; and was raised with an older brother, Courtland Hollis, and two younger brothers, James Hollis, and later, brother Michael Shenk.

Growing up in Eastern Oregon was one of her most cherished memories, as she loved her horseback rides in the desert, spending time cultivating a garden and playing with her dog. In her formative years, she developed an appreciation for music, singing in the choir and was self-taught in piano and guitar. Her formal education culminated with a high school diploma from Redmond, Oregon. Later, she earned a certificate in Hospice training, and worked in various care facilities throughout her life.

Upon meeting her future husband, Nelson, she migrated to the Valley where they married December of 1964 in the Sheridan Mennonite Church. Together they owned/operated Stutzman Siaughterhouse, the family business. Born to this union are five surviving children and their spouses, RaeDonna Stutzman-Killinger ( Marty), Rodney and wife Kay-Leroy, Roxanne Holder of Texas, Doug (Beth) of Utah, and Dena Tibbetts (Mike) of Washington. Mom is also survived by seven granchildren; five great-grands"; her brother, Michael Shenk; sister-in-law, Sue Hollis; and nieces and nephews.

Mother always had a strong religious conviction, kept her faith close to her heart, and was a faithful servant. At the time of her passing she was a member of the Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Sheridan Methodist Church; a luncheon will be served, followed by graveside interment at Willamina Mennonite Cemetery.