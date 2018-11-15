Mildred Esther Thomas - 1928 - 2018

Mildred Esther Thomas, passed away November 15, 2018, at home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 90 years old.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 24, 2018, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints on Baker Creek Road.

She will be interred November 25, 2018, at the Taylor-Lane Cemetery in Cottage Grove, Oregon.

Esther was born to Ralph Brown and Opal Emerson Brown on January 2, 1928, in Cottage Grove, Oregon. She was raised during the Depression and learned early in her life to share and serve others through the examples of her mother and grandfather. Throughout her life, she had a heart for those in need both physically and spiritually. She was a mother to many as well as her own six children. She was married twice, to Boyd Bowles on March 31, 1946, and to Bill Thomas on December 5, 1992.

At seven, she began playing the piano. She loved music in all its variety, playing both the piano and the organ well into her 80s. She played for church services, choirs, for family gatherings, and just because she loved to play. Our family and her church family were blessed by this talented musician. An avid genealogist for many years. she searched and compiled family records and stories. True to form, she taught others the skills needed to discover their own family histories. Esther loved gardening and reading. Everywhere she moved, she had a rose garden. Everywhere she moved, she took her books. Above all things, she loved her family. She was a caring and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. We will miss her fun, feisty, sometimes sassy spirit. We love you, Mom.

Esther is survived by her sister, Leone Bartholomew; three sons, Alan Bowles (Connie), Dan Bowles (Carolyn) and Robin Bowles; two daughters, Karly Paolo (Murray) and Chris Nuttall (Keith); 31 grandchildren; and 77 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Boyd Bowles Jr.; Bill Thomas, her second husband; her beloved mother, Opal Emerson; and her sister, Lorna Formway. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.