By Nathan Ecker • Of the News-Register • March 26, 2026 Tweet

Middle school state placers Tanner Rauch, Tucker Wilson create hope for future

The growth of wrestling in Yamhill County is undeniable. Some schools, like Willamina and Newberg, have continued to dominate at the high school level, while many in McMinnville discover passions for the mat.

In recent years, under Head Coach Jordan Barich and his staff of experienced mat masters, the Grizzlies’ high school team has had its fair share of state championship placers.

Nelson Campos, a senior who began wrestling as an eighth grader, was the most recent representative, placing sixth in his weight class at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 28.

To build a successful program, it takes youth involvement, and middle school Head Coach Jerod Harney has been another key member of the McMinnville Mat Club. Harney has helped a slew of current high schoolers become state-worthy wrestlers in their freshman seasons.

In 2025, now-freshman Patton Greene was a champion at the Oregon Middle School State Wrestling Championships.

In 2026, two more prospective Grizzlies made their mark with top finishes against the best competition the state had to offer.

On Saturday, March 14, at West Albany High School, Patton eighth-grader Tanner Rauch and seventh-grader Tucker Wilson each earned third place at the state tournament. Both had lost only a handful of times combined all season and reached their respective semifinals.

Rauch — a No. 2-seed at 140 pounds — was pitted against the eventual champion in Baker’s No. 3-seeded Bruin Bloomer. He fell via a 7-1 decision, but came back with two victories, including an overtime win with a takedown, to win the consolation bracket.

Wilson entered as the No. 1 seed at 80 pounds after winning the Northern Region Middle School Qualifiers on March 7 at Glencoe High School. He strutted through the first two rounds of competition on the 14th before falling to another eventual champion in Ryker Johnson from Cove. Wilson didn’t give up, pinning his foe in the consolation semifinals before claiming third place with a 9-3 decision.

The victories were no surprise to Harney, who praised Wilson and Rauch as two of the best athletes in their classes.

“They’re great leaders, role models, always there on time, working hard, putting in the extra effort. Even when the practice is over, they’re ready to wrestle longer,” Harney said. “They’re just class acts, good grades, everything that you’d want out of a person on any team. They’re going to be good guys for their families and for their community. And that’s if that’s all they get out of this, then I’m proud of that.”

Harney’s words encompassed much of his team, boys and girls alike, who have taken every necessary measure to improve on the mat.

Rauch and Wilson were joined by Patton middle schoolers Jake Ravia, Brysin Decker, Landon Arciga and Roman Miles at West Albany. All earned trips to the Oregon Championship with top four finishes in the Northern Region qualifier, along with Duniway middle schooler Lincoln Cain.

Those seven alone give Harney hope for the future of McMinnville wrestling. Barich has helped the high school Grizzlies become an imposing presence in their conference, but it is the mentorship of Harney and the work ethic of his athletes that has helped Mac compete with the likes of multi-time state champion Newberg.

To beat the best, they must be better, and it helps when the freshmen are years ahead of other opponents who may just be starting.

“We want them to know a lot of things pretty routinely and not be in the learning phase when they’re freshmen, but more of the doing phase,” Harney said. “In the twelve years I’ve been in this town, I spent the first half at the high school level with a few really good kids, but never having a good up and down team. It just seemed like we were always lagging in fundamental skills. So if we can bring in at least ten ninth-graders who know the top 20 moves and understand the sport well and are disciplined, then a couple years down the road, we’re going to see it pay off.”

The wrestlers themselves are proof that the most success comes from those who never settle for less.

Rauch will be a freshman in the fall, competing alongside his brother Trent, and learned from his experience at West Albany that the mental side of the sport is a crucial aspect to master if he’s to beat high school juniors and seniors.

“I wasn’t feeling a 100% when I was wrestling at state, but it was still a good experience, and I had a lot of support behind me there,” Rauch said. “This year, I definitely learned about my mindset going into matches. If you give up before the match even starts, then you’re already a loser. You have to have a good mindset.”

Rauch’s drive to win made it all the harder when he lost in the semifinals. But he regrouped and showed maturity with two more victories despite falling short of first.

Wilson, too, thought he could have performed better, but refused to let one loss define him as he unleashed all his power. Wilson said that hard work has gotten him further than anything, but he also loves wrestling for the individuality it allows.

“If you lose, it’s your fault. Nobody else’s,” Wilson said. “I’ve not had the best experiences with team sports. That’s why I like wrestling so much, because if I put in the work, I win.”

In a sport where every second matters, Wilson’s push to earn his own titles could not have gone without the support of his teammates and coaches.

Ravia, who wrestled at 85 pounds, often trains with Wilson, and the two became inseparable sparing partners as Harney worked with them both to become the champions they wished.

Self-admittedly, Ravia did not have the state tournament he envisioned, dropping two matches after a second-place finish at regionals. However, without his presence, Wilson may not have gone as far as he did. To Harney, it showed that one individual’s success can only be made possible by the effort of many.

“Jack did not have the tournament that he wanted or that I would have expected. I was sort of disappointed and angry, but he was, too. We were living that together. But you look at someone like Tucker, who had success, and that’s also because of Jack,” Harney said. “They’re workout partners every day. They push each other and never back down.

“I’d tell them to wrestle for twenty minutes straight, and they wouldn’t argue, and would just be sweaty and bloody afterwards. They’re both warriors. And so you take guys that do well, but it’s the guys behind them that really get them there.”

Wilson will be without Ravia as the former goes to eighth grade and the latter enters high school, but brighter lights also build more excitement for those like Ravia and Rauch, who look to compete for varsity spots in their freshman campaign.

Outside of dominating alongside his brother, Rauch sees high school as another chance to prove himself against steeper competition.

“I feel like if you’re a middle school state placer, it’s not the biggest thing, but high school state is a different thing,” Rauch said. “I just want to do well and look forward to the tournaments and home duels. It’ll be fun, and a really good chance to prove myself at a higher level.”

Ravia will enter lighter than Rauch, but with the same goals. He hopes to one day be a state champ. With a fresh take on the sport after competing with Wilson and learning under his father as a coach, Ravia feels confident in the transition from one stage to the next.

“Going against all these seniors, I’m looking forward to it because I feel high school is when I get to prove myself the most,” Ravia said.

As a team, Patton’s boys finished 11th out of more than 100 schools at the state tournament. Harney said it is the hardest tournament in the state because there are no classes to distinguish the field, making those in Mac’s wrestling club all the more confident about the crop of wrestlers soon to join 6A competition.

Harney is optimistic about the group he’s handing off to Barich and the one he’ll have returning next season, but even more enthralling are the plethora of young girls trying their hand at one of the most physical sports available.

Not very long ago, boys and girls wrestlers had to compete against one another. Naturally, it was preferred that the girls compete in their own league, which they eventually received at the middle school level. Though the girls are put at a disadvantage, wrestling from November to January and then having to carve out practice time until tournament season in March, Harney has seen huge influxes of middle school girls wanting to compete.

In 2026, the girls’ program went from 10 wrestlers to 40. There were so many that they had to cut off registration due to the wrestling room’s capacity.

“It’s not just about the boys anymore; it’s for everyone, and it’s amazing to see how much they’ve done,” Harney said.

Duniway middle schooler Frances Kiecke represented McMinnville in the girls’ 95-pound bracket at state. She went 2-2, receiving wins via forfeit and pin in the consolation rounds before falling in her bracket’s consolation quarterfinal.

“We’re really proud of the girls and want to make sure we’re not ignoring those who want to do it,” Harney said. “It’s all about actually making it real and available to them and supporting them, and it’s just been awesome.”

At regionals, 12 girls from Duniway and Patton competed, with seven, including Kiecke, earning top six placements. Kyah Bruton (125) placed third at regionals but forfeited the state meet due to an injury. Meanwhile, Maya Hatcher (120), Izabella Martin Palm (220) and Chelsie Bybee (105) placed fourth. Desiree Cass (120) finished fifth and Bella Bogosian (120) took sixth.

Harney has a daughter wrestling, and with her in mind, he is pushing for more to be done so that the girls can thrive.

The emergence of girls’ wrestling at Linfield has helped spearhead some interest, showing the sport can become a pathway for even those who are average talent-wise to earn college scholarships. Still, it requires constant effort by those competing, and Harney hopes more will catch on to the benefits individuals receive.

“Their confidence has grown. Their physicality has improved. They’re in better shape and more confident in themselves, and they’re learning skills to defend themselves if they’re feeling unsafe in a situation,” Harney said. “They’re comfortable with taking someone down, and they’re pretty good at it, too.”

Still, there are barriers.

The girls must split time with the boys in the McMinnville High School wrestling room, which can be constraining when over 100 athletes are trying to pursue the sport. Harney says the next step would be for the girls to have their own area to practice.

“I think it’s really important for the girls to have their own space to be comfortable in,” Harney said.

Regardless, those in charge of McMinnville wrestling are proud of the direction of the program from the top down.

Boy or girl, middle or high school, wrestlers are getting into the best shape of their lives, learning lessons, facing adversity and becoming pillars of the community they compete for.