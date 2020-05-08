Michelbook C.C. hires new GM

Dan Wickman

Michelbook persuaded Marshall to come out of retirement to manage the country club beginning in 2017. He served as Michelbook’s General Manager for three years total. Marshall and his wife Julie continue to live in the area, operating a vineyard near Carlton and as members of Marshall Davis Wine.

In his tenure at Michelbook, Marshall leveraged his extensive PGA background and contacts to contribute to a number of positive changes for members.

Wickman comes to Michelbook as a certified Class A PGA member.

He has been an award-winning PGA Golf Professional in Arizona, Southern California and Western Washington. He brings over 30 years of experience in the golfing industry. He has extensive background in club operations, handling long term planning, membership marketing, engagement and growth programming.

Wickman was most recently the General Manager at The Golf Club of Redmond Ridge, located in Redmond, Washington. Additionally, he has been involved in developing golf courses and clubhouse renovations.

“Michelbook is grateful to have recruited Dan as our management professional,” stated the press release.

Wickman earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona. He and his wife, Julie, have three grown children. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, family gatherings, wine country destinations, Links golf and a little whiskey tasting.

Wickman couldn’t be reached for comment by Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline.