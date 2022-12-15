Michael Joe Hood 1946 - 2022

Michael Joe Hood passed away December 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was 76 years old. He was born February 22, 1946, in The Dalles, Oregon, to George and Theresa Hood. His father worked at the local grain elevator in Dufur, Oregon. His mother worked at U.S. Bank in Dufur. He grew up mostly in Dufur, spending his summers working in the wheat fields. After graduating Dufur High School, where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball, he attended Oregon State University. He would join the Army in 1967 and serve three years, spending time in Vietnam as a communications specialist.

His first wife was Anne, with whom he had two boys, Scott and Brian. He lived in Florence, Oregon, for quite a few years. He worked at the local Holiday Bowl and enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.

He would divorce in 1981, but would soon find Phylis, whom he married, and she came with two beautiful girls, Allison and Elizabeth.

While living in Newberg, Oregon, he worked for MTI. He would retire from MTI, but moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he worked five more years until fully retiring,

He would eventually move back to McMinnville, Oregon, where he was an avid golfer and a member of Michelbook Country Club. He and Phylis bought a second house in Maricopa, Arizona, where they would do their "snowbirding." He enjoyed golfing in his retirement along with card games with friends and family. He also enjoyed following his Seahawks and OSU Beavers.

Mike is survived by his love, Phylis; two daughters, Allison and Elizabeth; son, Scott; sister, Jan; and brother, Ron.

There will be a service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home, with a reception to follow at Michelbook Country Club. To leave online condolences, please use www.macyandson.com.

Please feel free to donate to www.stjudes.org to help treat children with cancer.