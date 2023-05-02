Michael E. Brunette 1948 - 2025

Michael E. Brunette, 78, passed away September 25, 2025, in Yamhill, Oregon. He was born January 14, 1947, in Tupper Lake, New York, to Donald Brunette and Theresa McCauley.

Michael was a man who valued hard work and took great pride in caring for his home and property with dedication and diligence. His life reflected a quiet strength, containing encouragement and humor, and a steadfast commitment to the responsibilities he embraced.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Eileen J. Brunette; and their children, daughter Judith Busby (David), son, Steven Brunette (Katrina), and daughter, Karen Oneth (Markas). Michael’s legacy lives on through his seven grandchildren, whose ages range from nine to 29; and his three great- grandchildren.

He is also remembered by his siblings, Donna Brunette (Paulette), Jeanne McCarthy (Bill), and Paul Brunette (Dawn). He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan Bouchey (Steven).

A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, October 2, 2025, at St. Birgitta Catholic Church, 11820 N.W. St. Helens Rd., Portland.

May Michael now rest in eternal peace, and may his memory bring comfort to all who knew him. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com