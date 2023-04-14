Michael and Christy (Livingood) McCoy 50th Wedding Anniversary

On April 7, 1973, Michael and Christy (Livingood) McCoy were married at Danforth Chapel in Manhattan, Kansas, after meeting at Kansas State University.



They moved to Syracuse, New York, where Mike served in the Air Force. They then moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where Mike attended medical school, and they welcomed two children—Julie and Jacob. They settled in McMinnville, where they welcomed their third child, Ethan.



Mike was a radiologist at McMinnville Community Hospital and then Willamette Valley Medical Center. At first, Chris was the chief home officer for the family and later worked at McMinnville High School. Chris and Mike were faithful volunteers at their children’s activities, providing unconditional support.



In their retirement, Chris and Mike enjoy photography, gardening, volunteering, golfing, yoga, tai chi, and traveling to visit their grandkids and grandpets.



Their generosity to others and devotion to each other are still apparent every day.



Happy 50th Anniversary, Mom and Dad! Love, Julie, Ethan, Jake, Erin, Livie, Addie, Otto, and Ada Jane!!