Michael A. Davidson 1955 - 2020

Michael Allen Davidson passed away July 30, 2020, with his wife Rosemary by his side. He was 65 years old. He was born January 16, 1955, in Mountain Home, Idaho, to parents Annette (Mutch) and Lyman Davidson.

Mike moved to McMinnville, Oregon, in 1960. He attended McMinnville High School until enlisting in the U.S. Navy from 1972 to 1978, serving in Hawaii and on the USS Sacramento as a radioman. He married the love of his life, Rosemary K. Hermens, in 1975. He returned to McMinnville to raise his family, working at Lumbermen's for over 30 years in the McMinnville, Forest Grove and Newberg stores until he retired in 2010 due to a disability. He attended Chemeketa Community College and Western Oregon College, graduating in 1990 with his bachelor’s degree of science in business.

Some of Mike’s favorite pastimes included surfing while stationed in Hawaii, playing basketball, spending time with his family, especially with his six surviving grandchildren, and just living life with his wife of 45 years. He loved to share words of encouragement and to tell his family how proud he was of them.

Michael is survived by his wife, Rosemary; two sons, Bradley Davidson and Jacob (Christi) Davidson; a daughter, Katie (William) Elmore; his grandchildren, Isabel and Gavin Davidson, Joseph Ortega, Felicity Davidson, and Rex and Lincoln Elmore; and his siblings, James (Peggy) Davidson and Robert (Matt) Davidson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman “Dave” Davidson, Annette Murphy, Lon Murphy; and grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Joel Davidson.

The family will be holding a private service. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.