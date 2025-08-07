MHS sports registration open through August 14

A current physical, impact test and $180 sports fee are required for registration.

All athletes need to have a physical exam every two years and all freshmen are required to have a new physical upon entrance to high school.

MHS will be hosting a sports physical event for Grizzly students on Tuesday, August 12, from 6-8 p.m. on the high school grounds. Physicals will cost $30.

Student-athletes must also complete a baseline impact test every two years. The test is a computer-based neurocognitive assessment that evaluates an athlete’s brain function and discusses concussion protocols.

The test must be taken without parental assistance and can be found at impacttestonline.com/testing. A customer access code can be found on the machighsports Instagram page or by contacting MHS athletic director Ryan McIrvin at rmcirvin@msd.k12.or.us.

To register for fall sports programs, go to familyid.com/mcminnville-high-school.

Reduced fees are available to those who qualify. The athletic office may be contacted to discuss options if finances are a barrier to athletic participation.

All parts of the registration must be completed before student-athletes can participate.

Practices begin on Monday, August 18.