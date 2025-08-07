By News-Register staff • 

MHS sports registration open through August 14

Fall sports registration for McMinnville High School athletics is now open. Fall sports include volleyball, football, cross country and soccer. The deadline for registering is Thursday, August 14.

A current physical, impact test and $180 sports fee are required for registration.

All athletes need to have a physical exam every two years and all freshmen are required to have a new physical upon entrance to high school.

MHS will be hosting a sports physical event for Grizzly students on Tuesday, August 12, from 6-8 p.m. on the high school grounds. Physicals will cost $30.

Student-athletes must also complete a baseline impact test every two years. The test is a computer-based neurocognitive assessment that evaluates an athlete’s brain function and discusses concussion protocols.

The test must be taken without parental assistance and can be found at impacttestonline.com/testing. A customer access code can be found on the machighsports Instagram page or by contacting MHS athletic director Ryan McIrvin at rmcirvin@msd.k12.or.us.

To register for fall sports programs, go to familyid.com/mcminnville-high-school.

Reduced fees are available to those who qualify. The athletic office may be contacted to discuss options if finances are a barrier to athletic participation.

All parts of the registration must be completed before student-athletes can participate.

Practices begin on Monday, August 18.

Comments

@@pager@@
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable