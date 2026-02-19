By News-Register staff • 

MHS names Hall of Fame class of ’26

Maile (Smith) Keliiheleua, Chris Haddeland, Spencer Payne and the 2006 Boys Soccer Team will be those recognized for their achievements when the MHS Hall of Fame Banquet commences on Saturday, May 2nd.

Keliiheleua, a Class of 1999 graduate, participated in volleyball, basketball, track and tennis during her four years as a Grizzly. Keliiheleua attended Linfield University, where during the 1999-00 season she averaged 40% from 3-point range and nabbed 64 steals (eighth all-time in a single season) over 25 starts.

Haddeland was a standout pitcher for both the Grizzlies and the Wildcats. A 2011 graduate, Haddeland lettered three times in baseball and basketball at MHS. He was named Pacific Conference Pitcher of the Year as a senior and earned a first team all-state selection.

In his senior season, Haddeland posted a 0.20 ERA and recorded 98 strikeouts in 70 innings. He was an honorable mention All-State selection in basketball and participated in the Class 5A/6A all-star series following his graduation.

Payne played football, basketball, baseball and track for McMinnville. Before another highlight career at Linfield, where he is third all-time in Wildcats history with 2,595 rushing yards, the 2013 MHS graduate earned the Pacific Conference Offensive Player of the Year award and a second team All-State selection as a junior in 2011.

That season, Payne rushed for 1,832 yards and 30 touchdowns. Despite a senior season cut short due to a broken wrist, he earned first team All-Conference and honorable mention All-State as a running back in 2012.

Mac’s 2006 boys soccer team was the last MHS program outside of coed cheerleading to win a 6A championship. The team of ’06 squared off against No. 2-ranked Jesuit in the state title game, where the Grizzlies claimed a 2-1 victory via shootout.

It was the Grizzlies first Class 6A state championship since OSAA expanded into six competition divisions.

The ceremony will honor several players from the title-winning squad, as well as the late Joe Crabtree, who became a championship head coach in his first year at the helm.

The May 2 banquet will be in the MHS gymnasium. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for students and children. Tickets are available through the McMinnville Athletic Office via Nicole Curry at ncurry@msd.k12.or.us or 503-565-4206.

