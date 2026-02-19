MHS names Hall of Fame class of ’26

Keliiheleua, a Class of 1999 graduate, participated in volleyball, basketball, track and tennis during her four years as a Grizzly. Keliiheleua attended Linfield University, where during the 1999-00 season she averaged 40% from 3-point range and nabbed 64 steals (eighth all-time in a single season) over 25 starts.

Haddeland was a standout pitcher for both the Grizzlies and the Wildcats. A 2011 graduate, Haddeland lettered three times in baseball and basketball at MHS. He was named Pacific Conference Pitcher of the Year as a senior and earned a first team all-state selection.

In his senior season, Haddeland posted a 0.20 ERA and recorded 98 strikeouts in 70 innings. He was an honorable mention All-State selection in basketball and participated in the Class 5A/6A all-star series following his graduation.

Payne played football, basketball, baseball and track for McMinnville. Before another highlight career at Linfield, where he is third all-time in Wildcats history with 2,595 rushing yards, the 2013 MHS graduate earned the Pacific Conference Offensive Player of the Year award and a second team All-State selection as a junior in 2011.

That season, Payne rushed for 1,832 yards and 30 touchdowns. Despite a senior season cut short due to a broken wrist, he earned first team All-Conference and honorable mention All-State as a running back in 2012.

Mac’s 2006 boys soccer team was the last MHS program outside of coed cheerleading to win a 6A championship. The team of ’06 squared off against No. 2-ranked Jesuit in the state title game, where the Grizzlies claimed a 2-1 victory via shootout.

It was the Grizzlies first Class 6A state championship since OSAA expanded into six competition divisions.

The ceremony will honor several players from the title-winning squad, as well as the late Joe Crabtree, who became a championship head coach in his first year at the helm.

The May 2 banquet will be in the MHS gymnasium. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for students and children. Tickets are available through the McMinnville Athletic Office via Nicole Curry at ncurry@msd.k12.or.us or 503-565-4206.