MFD debuts command center for air show

Supervision of the Oregon International Air Show went smoothly last weekend, thanks in part to a new centralized command center for first responders and event staff.

McMinnville Fire District entered a contract this year to provide emergency services for the air show and introduced a command center at its new Station 15 on Highway 18.

The incident management command post provided a home for MFD and McMinnville Police Department staff, as well as a dispatcher from the Yamhill Communications Agency (YCOM) and a representative from the air show.

All meetings prior to the three-day event were held at the post and communication was improved during the show because of its close proximity, according to MFD Chief Reed Godfrey.

“If you had a question, everyone was in one building,” he told the News-Register. “The communication was excellent.”

The station included a live screen showing ongoing dispatch calls and the ability to monitor air space for drones, Godfrey said.

Additional safety measures included two Basic Life Support ambulances on site that were used as first aid stations and a third MFD ambulance parked at Station 15, both to transfer potential patients from the air show and continue responding to other city calls, he said.

“It’s all about response time,” he said. “It’s all about making sure we get the right people to the patients that need the right level of care.”

Godfrey said there were no major incidents during the event. The MFD ambulance responded to one call on the airport grounds that didn’t need transport to a hospital, and the first aid stations dealt mostly with bee stings and heat-related issues.

“Really just a few (issues) and the nice thing is we were able to handle it (at the airport),” he said.

The event was good preparation for responders as next year’s show is expected to attract larger crowds with the inclusion of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels squadron, Godfrey said.

“We’ll have to have more boots on the ground,” he said of the 2026 show.

MFD conducted a debriefing with staff this week to make notes to improve operations and will compile an after-action report for further analysis, Godfrey said.